Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: Major highlights

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 04:03 PM(IST)

Marking the last leg of the month-long transatlantic fashion tour, Paris Fashion Week came to an end on Tuesday (October 4). Paris was the last stop on the highly stylish proverbial map after New York, Milan and London and as expected, France had a lot to offer. The PFW SS23 shows left everyone stunned with its signature sensual style and effortless elegance. And, fashionistas witnessed several brands creating history on the runway and re-defining the fashion of the future.

We are sharing our favourite moments from the PFW S/S 2023. Take a look!

Bella Hadid's spray-on Coperni dress

Supermodel Bella Hadid closed the Coperni PFW show with a white spray-on dress that merged fashion with technology. The futuristic off-shoulder asymmetrical outfit was created live on the runway with a chemical spray called fabrican that turned from liquid to fabric upon contact with human skin. Within 10 minutes, the designers finished the dress and made a major fashion statement that all of us will remember for years to come. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Kanye West's PFW runway debut

Kanye West went incognito and opened Balenciaga's PFW show for renowned designer Demna. Sporting an all-black, combat-ready look featuring a heavy-duty utility vest emblazoned with the word "Security" and a baseball cap, the Yeezy founder debuted on the runway for the brand's Spring Summer 2023 collection. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Tribute to Issey Miyake

Japanese label Issey Miyake paid a heartfelt tribute to its late founder at PFW SS23 with the sort of choreographed dance show that he pioneered. With a B&W portrait of Miyake, who died last month at the age of 84, on the walls, the show flaunted the label's trademark style and mostly presented sober monochrome outfits. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Cher closing Balmain show

French designer Olivier Rousteing decided to team up Cher, famously known as the Goddess of Pop, to showcase his latest collection for Balmain. The US star walked hand-in-hand with the fashion designer on the catwalk for the closing act as her popular song 'Strong Enough' echoed in the stadium.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Victoria Beckham’s debut at PFW

In an attempt to improve the commercial fortunes of her label, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham made her Paris Fashion Week debut this week and presented her conservative yet attractive office and evening wear collection. She held her first fashion show in New York about 14 years ago and has mostly presented her collections there, except for her occasional appearances in London.

(Photograph:Instagram)

