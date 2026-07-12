/Every adversary knows exactly where all 20 B-2s are right now! So why don't they attack?

All 20 B-2 Spirit bombers in the US Air Force are based at a single location: Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. There is no second base, no dispersal plan for peacetime, no rotation between facilities. Every intelligence agency in the world knows that if you want to find America's entire stealth bomber fleet, you look at one spot on the map. Here is why the US made this decision — and what the plan is if that base ever comes under threat.