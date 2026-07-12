/'B-21 Raider': Why US Is building 100 pieces of them?

The B-2 is expected to begin retiring in the mid-2030s as the B-21 fleet grows large enough to assume the full stealth penetrating bomber mission. The exact retirement timeline will depend on B-21 production rates and the pace at which the new aircraft achieves full operational capability. Until that transition is complete, the two aircraft will fly in parallel — the B-2 handling current operational requirements while the B-21 builds its fleet and qualifies its crews. After nearly four decades of service, the B-2 will eventually give way to the aircraft that was built to replace it — a replacement that looks almost exactly like it, but that the Air Force can finally afford to build in meaningful numbers.