/'B-2': How US built a flying wing In secret for 10 years?

Northrop employees working on the B-2 signed security agreements prohibiting them from discussing their work with anyone not cleared for the programme — including spouses, family members, and friends. Workers in different areas of the programme often did not know what colleagues in adjacent buildings were doing. The compartmentalisation was deliberate: no single worker below the senior programme level had a complete picture of what was being built. Many workers knew they were working on an aircraft. They did not know it was a flying wing until the design was much further advanced.