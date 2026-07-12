/How a B-2 bomber makes nuclear deterrence different?

The B-21 Raider, the B-2's eventual successor, is also being developed as a nuclear-certified platform. The Air Force has confirmed that the B-21 will carry the B61-12 and future nuclear weapons. As the B-21 fleet grows, the nuclear bomber leg of the triad will be carried by a newer, more numerous, and more geographically distributed force. The B-2's nuclear role — which it has held since the late 1990s — will transition to the B-21 over the course of the 2030s, maintaining the bomber leg of the triad without interruption.