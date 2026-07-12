/'Night to Libya And Back': How US opened a war nobody expected with a plane nobody saw coming

The 2011 Libya campaign demonstrated something that the Afghanistan and Iraq operations had already suggested: the B-2 is most valuable not as a daily workhorse but as an opener — the aircraft that goes first, before defences are suppressed, to strike targets that would be too dangerous for conventional aircraft to approach. Its role is to create the conditions under which everything else can operate. The Libya mission proved that this role remains viable and relevant even in limited conflicts — not just in the kind of major war the B-2 was originally designed for.