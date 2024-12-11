Dubai

When I landed in Dubai, I knew I had limited time and lots to do. A five-day trip would not be enough. I checked into Ibis World Trade Center Dubai which is in the heart of DIFC. I wanted to go and explore every part of Dubai.

Since I am a vegan I chose to dine at – Planet Terra, which had plenty of options for me. The interiors were chic and boho. I loved their muffins. Desert safari was at the top of my bucket list and I paired it up with an ATV ride. I could see the Oman border from the sand dunes during sunset. This was followed by a visit to Camp Nomad where I saw a traditional dragon dance. The dragon dance involved spitting fire in the air and I was awed at this tradition. I was not expecting much from the live shows in Dubai but camp nomad was lit.

Back at the hotel, I enjoyed live music which was specially curated to empower local artists. I enjoyed the remix of American, Indian, Armenian and Spanish music. Bollywood music is a big part of the culture in Dubai since 40 per cent of the residents of Dubai are Indian. I loved observing how I could speak with every other person I met in Hindi.

I knew Dubai had a great immersive dining scene and I couldn’t wait to try. I ended up at Seven Paintings to try the infamous immersive dining menu inspired by seven famous paintings across the world. My first course was actually locked in a treasure box and I had to open it with a key. My second was inspired by Banksy and another was inspired by Picasso. It was a meal like I have never had before.

I also visited Dubai Frame – a spot from where I could see all of Dubai. Burj Khalifa rose in the distance allowing spectacular views. I truly fell in love with Dubai there. The views from the frame made me feel like I had stepped into the future. Truly stunning and mesmerising. It was this view which made me feel like I needed to work harder in life and own a house in Dubai.

Al Seef is one of the most popular promenades of Dubai. From here, we took a short boat ride and ended up in the gold souk. Designs like we had never seen before and stunning leopard-inspired jewellery caught my imagination. I could not imagine enjoying an afternoon anywhere else. At Al Seef, I also came across traditional antique shops which were selling lanterns and sculptures. However, I had no luggage space as a budget traveller.

The cars in Dubai are spectacular. While driving around the Jumeirah region, I saw massive cars and plastic surgery clinics. The Jumeirah beach also had much to offer. Famished, I reached Slay Bar and Kitchen in DIFC where I tried tacos, pizzas and salad bowls alike. Slay is one of the places serving the best fusion food out there.

The best part was coming back to my room after a long day. The room had stunning views of buildings around and was a short drive away from Dubai Mall.

Dubai Mall had everything I could possibly imagine and stunning views of Burj Khalifa. I had underestimated how Burj Khalifa could make someone feel. It motivated me and made me realise there’s so much more to life and grander ways to live. Just imagine the view from the top of that building!

At Dubai Mall, I also visited the immersive exhibition ARTE which has around 10 different rooms dedicated to seasons, flowers, paintings, emotions and other creative energies. I enjoyed a matcha latte in their immersive cafe and was stunned to see how flowers automatically got created around the cup. ARTE made me realise I need to surround myself with art to be happier.

After shopping, I dined at Twine – a multi cuisine breakfast and lunch spot. However, I did not expect much from the food – it was exactly as per my Indian palate. The theme of the restaurant was modern with a hint of boho. I realised boho is perhaps one of the leading themes in designs for restaurants in Dubai.

My Dubai trip would have been incomplete without visiting the Vishal Mishra concert at the Coca-Cola Arena. This too was quite close to my hotel. I had never heard of Vishal Mishra before and I was surprised to attend the concert and realise I knew all his songs.

Sadly, my Dubai trip was about to end. However, it felt luxurious and had been rejuvenating. I was glad to have made it to the centre of the world. Dubai made me realize that whatever it is I wanted, I had to go get it.