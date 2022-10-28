Viral 'crying makeup' trend is all about flushed cheeks, glassy eyes and dewy base

Anything and everything can go viral on social media and these days, Gen-Zers are obsessing over the 'sad girl' look, which in turn gave birth to the 'crying makeup' trend across social media platforms. The trend is basically for the fashionistas who love the way they look after an intense crying session. I know, it's weird but it's also trending and has got mass approval. And, to be honest, it doesn't look too bad too and is worth giving a try.

So, let's learn what the trend is about!

What is 'crying makeup' trend?

'Crying makeup' is all about creating a soft, ethereal makeup look where the lips seem a little raw, the cheeks and under-eye area look flushed, and the eyes appear glassy. MUAs use coral and red shades to create the 'crying' look and it is always complemented by a dewy base. You can add faux freckles to the look too.

How to achieve the look?

To get the 'crying makeup' look, you must start by prepping your face with a hydrating moisturiser, hydrating toner and an extra dewy primer.

Then we have to create a puffy-looking face by applying a ton of blusher on the edge of the lips to create a blurring effect, over the eyelids, under the eyes and on the tip of the nose.

Next, you can add liquid glitter to your lower lash line. To get the Vinyl Effect, apply any gloss to your eyes and cupids bow and get a glassy result.

Lightly curl your lashes and apply a lot of glitter on your lips. To fake a tear or two coming out of your eyes, use glycerine or any kind of artificial tears.