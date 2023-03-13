Vanity Fair After-Party 2023: Worst-dressed celebs on the red carpet

It was a night to remember! At the Oscars 2023 Vanity Fair After-Party, celebrities arrived in some of their best and most beautiful apparel. But, as with every awards ceremony, a few celebrities arrived looking quite overwhelming, and that too, not in a good way.

Here's a quick rundown of all the stars who couldn't impress fashion critics with their ensembles at Oscars 2023 After-Party!

Worst-dressed celebrities from Vanity Fair After-Party 2023

Olivia Wilde

Gabriela Hearst designed Olivia Wilde’s gown. The one-shoulder number, which was crafted from cream silk wool, revealed a black Nappa leather bra also designed by the Uruguayan designer.

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts wore a figure-hugging Givenchy designer dress which featured a tasselled hem. The dress costs a whopping $11,400.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross wore a Balmain creation for the after-party. She paired it with a matching hat.

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming gave his classic double-breasted suit a twist with a reflective silver material.

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler opted for an edgy Versace animal print mini dress for the event. She accessorised it with bright blue gloves and sparkly jewels.

