Vanity Fair After-Party 2023: Worst-dressed celebs on the red carpet
While most celebrities unveiled fabulous designer gowns at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2023, a few missed the opportunity to shine and got noticed for their bad taste in fashion. Scroll to see the worst-dressed celebs at the Oscars After-Party.
It was a night to remember! At the Oscars 2023 Vanity Fair After-Party, celebrities arrived in some of their best and most beautiful apparel. But, as with every awards ceremony, a few celebrities arrived looking quite overwhelming, and that too, not in a good way.
Here's a quick rundown of all the stars who couldn't impress fashion critics with their ensembles at Oscars 2023 After-Party!
Worst-dressed celebrities from Vanity Fair After-Party 2023
Olivia Wilde
Gabriela Hearst designed Olivia Wilde’s gown. The one-shoulder number, which was crafted from cream silk wool, revealed a black Nappa leather bra also designed by the Uruguayan designer.
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts wore a figure-hugging Givenchy designer dress which featured a tasselled hem. The dress costs a whopping $11,400.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross wore a Balmain creation for the after-party. She paired it with a matching hat.
Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming gave his classic double-breasted suit a twist with a reflective silver material.
Danielle Deadwyler
Danielle Deadwyler opted for an edgy Versace animal print mini dress for the event. She accessorised it with bright blue gloves and sparkly jewels.
