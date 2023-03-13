A$AP Rocky cheering for pregnant Rihanna at 2023 Oscars is the cutest thing you'll see today

Exactly a month after her halftime show performance at Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna took centre stage at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. The pregnant singer performed her ballad "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was nominated for Best Original Song. RiRi dedicated her performance to late actor Chadwick Boseman.

"Lift Me Up" earned Rihanna her first Oscar nomination and marked her first solo track in six years. The soulful track is composed by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson and penned by Tems and Ryan Coogler.

Dressed in an original Maison Margiela Artisanal piece covered in diamonds and created by John Galliano, Danai Gurira introduced preggers Rihanna. She was joined by a full orchestra as she took the position for her performance. Her beau A$AP Rocky was seen cheering from his table with a champagne glass in his hand.

rihanna performing ‘lift me up’ with a live orchestra at the oscars

The hitmaker was draped in diamonds as she performed for a room full of people at the Dolby Theatre. She rocked a black bra underneath a bejewelled sheer top which revealed her baby bump. She completed her OOTD with matching trousers and diamond jewellery.

Meanwhile, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren performed "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed "Naatu Naatu" from RRR, and David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu performed "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once at the Oscar stage.

This year, the Best Original Song award went to RRR's "Naatu Naatu", written by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj.

