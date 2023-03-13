ugc_banner

Oscars 2023: 'Brenaissance' continues for Brendan Fraser as he wins Best Actor Oscar for The Whale

New DelhiEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Mar 13, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Oscars 2023: Brendan Fraser won an Oscar for Best Actor. Photograph:(AP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

At the Oscars 2023 ceremony, Brendan Fraser won an award for his exceptional performance in The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky.

Brendan Fraser won an Oscar at the recently concluded Oscars 2023 awards ceremony for his tour de force performance in The Whale. Fraser's work in the Darren Aronofsky directorial was so well-received that critics and fans termed this comeback of the actor 'Brenaissance'. His physical transformation for the role is remarkable (the film also won another Oscar, in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category), as he gained weight and wore a fat suit to accurately depict the character's obesity. However, his performance was not just limited to his physicality. Fraser masterfully captured Charlie's emotional and psychological struggles, portraying a man who is haunted by his past and tormented by his present.

He brings humanity and vulnerability to a character that could have easily been reduced to a caricature, and his portrayal will linger in the minds of audiences long after the movie ends.

Bredan Fraser: 'Things didn't come easy to me'

“So this is what the multiverse looks like!" Fraser said. He added, "I started in this business 30 years ago, things didn't come easy to me but there was a facility that I didn't appreciate at the time, until it stopped. I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement. It couldn't be done without my cast. It's been like I've been on a diving expedition and the air on the line to the surface is being watched over by some people in my life like my sons.  I'm grateful to Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Who is Sarah Polley? The Filmmaker wins Oscars 2023 for best screenplay, check her net worth, & other details

Oscars 2023: Kangana Ranaut praises Deepika Padukone in a first, calls her 'beautiful'

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins Best Actress award, first Asian woman to do so

Topics