Oscars 2023: 'Brenaissance' continues for Brendan Fraser as he wins Best Actor Oscar for The Whale

Brendan Fraser won an Oscar at the recently concluded Oscars 2023 awards ceremony for his tour de force performance in The Whale. Fraser's work in the Darren Aronofsky directorial was so well-received that critics and fans termed this comeback of the actor 'Brenaissance'. His physical transformation for the role is remarkable (the film also won another Oscar, in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category), as he gained weight and wore a fat suit to accurately depict the character's obesity. However, his performance was not just limited to his physicality. Fraser masterfully captured Charlie's emotional and psychological struggles, portraying a man who is haunted by his past and tormented by his present.

He brings humanity and vulnerability to a character that could have easily been reduced to a caricature, and his portrayal will linger in the minds of audiences long after the movie ends.

Bredan Fraser: 'Things didn't come easy to me'

“So this is what the multiverse looks like!" Fraser said. He added, "I started in this business 30 years ago, things didn't come easy to me but there was a facility that I didn't appreciate at the time, until it stopped. I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement. It couldn't be done without my cast. It's been like I've been on a diving expedition and the air on the line to the surface is being watched over by some people in my life like my sons. I'm grateful to Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale."

