LIVE UPDATES | Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once dominates the 95th Academy Awards, wins Best Picture with 6 other awards
Oscars 2023 Live Updates: The 95th Oscar awards ceremony is special for Indian film lovers as for the first time as many as three Indian films have found mentions in the nomination list which was announced earlier in January this year. Smash hit 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR won the Oscars in the Best Orginal Song category and The Elephant Whisperer won big in the Best Documentary Shorts category.
The movie that made history was, Everything Everywhere All At Once, as it won seven Oscar titles. The movie won big in the Best Director and Best Film category. While Michelle Yeoh won the Best Actress in a Leading Role, Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor in a Leading Role for the movie, The Whale.
'Naatu Naatu,' the RRR global craze, has done it. It won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, beating out Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Diane Warren's 'Applause' from Tell It Like a Woman, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and David Byrne's 'This Is a Life' from Everything Everywhere All at Once.
This is the first song of India origin to be honoured by an Oscar award. Reacting minutes after the historic announcement, composer Keeravani said, "I told you I was confident we’d do it. But I’ve to admit even then, that the actual announcement is a different feeling altogether. I can’t explain it. I want to say, this Oscar belongs to all of us in the RRR team: Rajamouli, Ramcharan, NTR Jr, lyricist Chandrabose, singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava. Most importantly, we’ve made our country proud. No words to express my gratitude."
Everything Everywhere All at Once has won the Oscar for best picture at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "the Daniels", Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh as a laundromat owner who stumbles into alternate universes as she tries to deal with tax and marital difficulties.
The surreal superhero comedy was the favourite to win the top award at the 2023 Oscars, having been hailed as a breakthrough for Hollywood diversity for its Asian-American themes with predominantly Asian cast.
Everything, Everywhere, All at Once has already made a strong impression on the awards circuit, winning the key Producers Guild best film award and receiving nominations for best film (musical or comedy) from the Baftas and best film (musical or comedy) from the Golden Globes. Everything, Everywhere, All at Once won the Academy Award for Best Picture, beating out Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, Cate Blanchett's Tár, and German war drama All Quiet on the Western Front.
The Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directed movie about mental health, Everything Everywhere all at once win seven Oscar awards at the 95th Academy Awards. Here are all the categories in which the movie won the awards:
1. Best Director
2. Best Film
3. Best Actress in a leading role
4. Best Editor
5. Best Original Screenplay
6. Best Supporting Actress
7. Best Supporting Actor
The Oscar for Best Actor In A Leading Role goes to Brendan Fraser for The Whale and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once for the Best Actress In A Leading Role.
Of all the universes, we live in the one where Michelle Yeoh makes history as the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar—love that for us! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/Nb5CvKIwew— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
The Oscar for Best Director goes to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (the Daniels) for Everything Everywhere All At Once. The movie continues to dominate the award night with the maximum number of awards till now.
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert wrote, directed, and co-produced the 2022 American absurdist comedy-drama film (collectively known as "Daniels"). The plot revolves around Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant who discovers she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse while being audited by the IRS. Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn, and the film also stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting roles.
The film was described as a "swirl of genre anarchy" by the New York Times, with elements of surreal comedy, science fiction, fantasy, martial arts films, and animation.
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' made the final cut! Congratulations on the Oscar for Best Film Editing, Paul Rogers! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/EnWdbuELYL— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
Paul Rogers wins Best Editing award for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” are having a big night till now.
The In Memoriam segment remembered the stars like Angela Lansbury, Robbie Coltrane, Vangelis and Raquel Welch, for their contribution to cinema.
The Naatu Naatu song from RRR wins the Academy Awards 2023 in the Best Song category. The song was received by its composer, MM Keeravani, who said in his acceptance speech that this award is for his motherland, India. Accompanying him was also the lyricist of the song, Chandrabose.
The song was also released in Hindi as "Naacho Naacho", in Tamil as "Naattu Koothu", in Kannada as "Halli Naatu" and in Malayalam as "Karinthol".The hook step involving N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan dancing together became popular." Naatu Naatu" became the first song from an Indian film to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song.
It has also won the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, making it the first Indian as well as the first Asian song to win the award
'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wins the Oscar for Best Original Song! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/tLDCh6zwmn— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
Top Gun: Maverick has won its first Oscar of the evening, in the Best Sound category.
Sarah Polley has won an Oscar in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for Women Talking.
Everything Everywhere All at Once has won its third trophy of the night. The latest is, Best Original Screenplay.
Avatar: The Way of Water wins an Oscar for Best Visual Effects!
Also Read: 'Avatar The Way of Water' movie review: Visually gorgeous, James Cameron's film repeats original's mistakes
All Quiet on the Western Front wins Oscar for Best Production Design!
DEEPIKA PADUKONE ON THE OSCAR STAGE pic.twitter.com/zWthPVM4PZ— pathaani 🕊️ (@dpobsessed) March 13, 2023
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse wins Oscar for Best Animated Short!
The Elephant Whisperers has clinched the Best Documentary Short Subject!
Read WION's exclusive interview with producer Guneet Monga: WION Exclusive: Oscar nominee Guneet Monga on her film The Elephant Whisperer, Indian documentaries and more
Crowd just Stood Up & Said This Is Naatu Naatu #Oscar #GlobalstarNTRatOscars pic.twitter.com/AC491ONDwD— Venky (@PrimeRonaldoCR7) March 13, 2023
All Quiet on the Western Front wins Oscar for Best International Feature Film.
The 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR was just performed at the Oscars. And it was none other than India's Deepika Padukone who introduced the performance.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Ruth Carter has won the Oscar for Best Costume Design.
Here are all the winners (updating live): Oscars 2023: Check out the full list of winners (Updating Live)
German anti-war movie All Quiet on the Western Front has won an Oscar for Best Cinematography!
An Irish Goodbye has clinched the Best Live Action short Oscar.
India's All That Breathes has been snubbed by the Academy. Navalny wins the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature
Jamie Lee Curtis has clinched the award in Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Ke Huy Quan has won his first Oscar for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature!
Also Read: 'Pinocchio' movie review: Guillermo del Toro's puts a whimsical spin on this oft-adapted story
Presenting this year’s Best Picture nominees... #Oscars95— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 10, 2023
All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking pic.twitter.com/TqAX1gyhwA
Will 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR, following its earlier win at the Golden Globe Awards, win an Oscar? Though the movie failed to secure any other nominations, the accolade will surely be a morale booster for Director SS Rajamouli, lead actors NTR Jr and Ram Charan, and the entire crew.
The song has taken the world by storm, with its catchy tune and choreography inspiring thousands of fans to create their own versions and share them on social media. Even Hollywood comedians, actors, and filmmakers have been mesmerized by the film's audacious action and Rajamouli's direction.
The Best Actor nominees at Oscars 2023 are all talented and worthy of the golden statue but who will win it finally?
Austin Butler brings back on screen the King of Rock 'n' Roll in Elvis. Brendan Fraser makes an impactful comeback in The Whale - a story of redemption. In The Banshees of Inisherin, Colin Feral plays a man who has to come to terms with loneliness as his long-time friend breaks all ties with him. The legendary Bill Nighy plays a senior British bureaucrat who has to come to terms with his fatal illness in Living. In Aftersun, Paul Mescal plays a young father who re-connects with his young daughter on a Turkish vacation.
So who will the Golden Statue go to? At WION, we think it's going to be a tough fight between Austin Butler and Brendan Fraser.
Global hit Naatu Naatu will performed live on Sunday night at the Oscar stage. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava have been confirmed as performers for the act that is bound to get the whole auditorium up on their feet and dance to the insanely catchy number. While there were speculations on Ram Charan and Jr NTR joining in on stage to perform the signature step of their hit song, it is now confirmed that the two actors will not be performing instead American dancer Lauren Gottlieb will be performing to the hit number. Lauren took to Instagram to confirm the news.
"SPECIAL NEWS!!! 🔥 I’m performing on ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the OSCARS!!!!!! I’m beyond excited to perform on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!," wrote Lauren.
Indian actress Deepika Padukone is all set to present at the Oscar awards ceremony. Padukone left for LA last week dressed in a black jacket and top and baggy jeans and flashed her famous smile to the paparazzi before entering Mumbai airport. She will be the third Indian to present at the Oscars.
Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez attended a pre-Oscars dinner with her Tell It Like A Woman team. For the event, she wore a navy blue pantsuit and paired it with a matching bralette.
The actress posted snaps on Twitter and wrote, "Pre Oscar- dinner with team Tell it like a Woman and some more beautiful people!" Check it out below!
Pre Oscars dinner with team 'Tell it like a Woman' and some more beautiful people!#AnneWatanabe @MiraSorvino @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock #AndreaIervolino #ChiaraTilesi #NamitaAlexander @_cbackus #MonicaBacardi ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xhX3eA0jAI— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) March 12, 2023
On Saturday, some of the biggest names in showbiz arrived at Chanel and Charles Finch's 14th Annual Pre-Oscar Awards dinner and chatted about the prestigious award ceremony. Hollywood's top talent and fashion's elite including Kristen Stewart, Marion Cotillard, Rita Ora, Nicole Kidman and Camila Morrone among others were seen bringing their fashion A-game to the event and grabbing eyeballs.
At the Academy Awards this year, we will see some history-making moments with some celebrities making political statements along with emotional acceptance speeches, without which Academy night is incomplete.
As we gear up for Hollywood's biggest night, here we’ve compiled some of the most memorable, controversial, powerful, and shortest speeches delivered by our Oscar winners over the years. Watch here
Only a few hours are left before we get our new batch of Academy winners. The excitement is high this year, as there are some fan-favourite star-studded movies like - Tom Cruise's blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once starring Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler's Elvis, and Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans are the possible winners of this years Academy.
As the big night nears, take a look at all the possible winners - read more
The Academy Awards is not just showbiz's biggest night of the year, but fashion's too. Every celebrity wants to make an impact on the red carpet, which is interestingly champagne in colour this year. Wondering why? Well, a successful red carpet moment can result in lucrative commercial contracts, catapult an actor/actress into superstar status, and help them secure the next big leading role. It can also propel a fashion label into a desired household name. In short, it brings a win-win situation for everyone involved in the process!
But despite having an entourage of stylists, designers, MUAs, and hairstylists, some celebrities fail to curate memorable looks for the special event. And, their boundary-pushing looks end up causing a stir.
Let's take a trip down memory lane and check out seven Oscar looks that had people talking for years.
This year, three Indian films have scored a nomination at the Academy Awards - from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes, to Kartiki Gonsalves's The Elephant Whisperers. They were nominated in the Best Song category (for 'Naatu Naatu'), Best Documentary Feature, and Best Documentary Short categories, respectively. As the big night nears, here we take a look back at a brief history of Indian films at the Academy Awards.
James Cameron is a master at creating visually stunning and imaginative blockbusters. With Avatar, he created an entire alien world with its own ecology, flora, fauna, and atmosphere, rendered in mind-boggling detail. Avatar: The Way of Water takes this even further, with even more lifelike and detailed visuals, particularly in the underwater scenes. But will the film win the Best Picture Oscar?
The Oscars 2023 ceremony is fast approaching. Winning an Oscar or Academy Award is often seen as the ultimate achievement for actors in the film industry. But there are many actors who are worthy of the honour but have not received it yet.
Before you watch Oscars 2023, let's take a look at the biggest scandals in the history of Academy Awards, including 'slapgate' at last year's Oscars.
Oscar Awards 2023 2 days to go: From kissgate to slapgate, biggest scandals in Oscars history
The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, with the wacky multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the nominations lost with 11 nods
Here are five other things to watch out for on Hollywood's biggest night: Read more
RRR smash hit Naatu Naatu will be performed live at the Oscar awards ceremony. The film has scored a Best Song nomination this year and is competing against the likes of Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Naatu Naatu features Ram Charan and NTR Jr. The song has been composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose. Originally written in Telugu, the song also has a Hindi version. The hook step of the song has been copied by various fans across the world in various viral videos. On Sunday, the song will once again be performed at the ceremony by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.
Will Ram Charan and NTR Jr too join them on stage?
10 films are competing in the Best Picture category at the 2023 Oscars. The films that are nominated in this category are Everything Everywhere All At Once, Tar, The Fabelmans, Avatar: The Way Of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, All Quiet At The Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking. While the film pundits are stating that Everything Everywhere All At Once will take home the big prize on Sunday night, there are also some who feel The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin will give a tough fight.