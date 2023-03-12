LIVE UPDATES | Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once dominates the 95th Academy Awards, wins Best Picture with 6 other awards

Everything Everywhere All at Once has won the Oscar for best picture at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "the Daniels", Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh as a laundromat owner who stumbles into alternate universes as she tries to deal with tax and marital difficulties.

The surreal superhero comedy was the favourite to win the top award at the 2023 Oscars, having been hailed as a breakthrough for Hollywood diversity for its Asian-American themes with predominantly Asian cast.

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once has already made a strong impression on the awards circuit, winning the key Producers Guild best film award and receiving nominations for best film (musical or comedy) from the Baftas and best film (musical or comedy) from the Golden Globes. Everything, Everywhere, All at Once won the Academy Award for Best Picture, beating out Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, Cate Blanchett's Tár, and German war drama All Quiet on the Western Front.