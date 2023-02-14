Valentine's Day special: 5 love stories to binge-watch with your loved one today

Romance, a cosy ambience, alongside some lighthearted romance drama, and stories that touch your heart- if you prefer this kind of Valentine's celebration, then we have you covered. Here are a few must-watch shows, featuring some of the most talented writers, directors, and actors that you can watch to celebrate the emotion of called 'love' this Valentine's Day.

Jab We Matched

The 4 episodic series features 4 different narratives that revolve around modern-day dating. Each story brings a unique angle and twists to the narrative, making the series engaging and leaving the viewers curious till the very end. The series features a stellar cast, from popular Television personalities like Jasmin Bhasin, Priyank Sharma, Shivangi Joshi, Prit Kamani, Abhishek Nigam, to internet sensations Mayur More and Revathi Pillai. This never seen before cast, presenting unique stories brings freshness on screen and promises an entertaining watch.



Rafta Rafta

A fairytale love story meets modern day reality, this is the story of Karan and Nithya. These two love birds are complete opposites, and yet they fall for each other and decide to get married. This is when the actual journey begins! Exploring how difficult life can be after marriage where partners get to know each other better, try to work things out but when things take different directions, one has to take a step back and realize what the other person would be going through. RaftaRafta presents a similar story about a modern-day marriage with some quirky, funny, relatable moments, accompanied by a beautiful blissful title track ‘RaftaRafta’ by Raghav Meattle. The show features multi-talented, YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam and the ever-gorgeous Srishti Ganguli.



Couple Goals Season 4

The series is very popular among the young audience as it presents a relatable college romance. The previous three seasons garnered immense traction and love. The fourth installment revolves around Ayush and Jenny who are madly in love and feel no situation will ever separate them. But things don’t go as planned, Ayush gets into a big fight with a college student, and the council disqualifies the entire college from a competition, shattering dreams of many students, including Jenny. Soon after, Jenny decides to leave Ayush. The series features Aakash Gupta and Mugdha Agarwal in the leads. The hilarious narrative with rib-tickling dialogues and great actors, make this a fun watch with your friends or partner.





Tuition Ke Baad

During our school days, friends are one of the most crucial and important pillars, and this story encapsulates the friendship and young love aspects beautifully. A teen love story, featuring four friends Aashiq, Tantrik, Sholey, and Jhatarburgwho studyin the same class. Aashiq has a big crush on Sneha and his friends decide to help him convey his feelings. But, like most romantic stories, the girl likes Aashiq’s best friend. The narrative smoothly drives through young love, emotions, friendship, difficulties, strong bond, etc. The show features Abhishek Kapoor, Sanyam Sharma, Mugdha Agarwal, Ritik Ghanshani, Suraj Bhan, and Kanika Allagh.

Dhruv Tara