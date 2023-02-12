Valentine's Day 2023: How to tell if your crush likes you back; here are 10 ways to find out

Valentine's Day 2023: Valentine's Day is a holiday celebrated annually on 14 February. It is a day dedicated to expressing love and affection towards significant others, friends, and family. The holiday originated as a Western Christian liturgical feast day honouring several early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and has since evolved into a cultural and commercial celebration of love and romance. People often exchange cards, flowers, chocolates, and gifts with their loved ones, and many couples choose to celebrate the occasion with a romantic dinner, getaway or special activity.

Valentine's Day has become a widely recognised and celebrated occasion, not just in the Western world, but in many countries across the globe, making it a time for people to show appreciation and affection for those closest to them.

We meet a lot of people every day, but only one person captures our attention and leaves us wondering. We get butterflies whenever they are near us. Or we could go blank and have no idea what to say in front of them. And before we know it, we found ourselves in awe of them. However, when we begin to like someone, we want to know about their feelings as well. And to make this task easier, we have compiled a list of signs that may tell you that your crush likes you back. We know you've been waiting for them, so keep scrolling!

Here are 10 signs that may indicate that your crush likes you:

1. They frequently initiate conversations with you and keep them going.

2. They make an effort to spend time with you, both in person and online.

3. They seem to pay extra attention to you and remember details about your life.

4. They act nervous or fidgety around you.

5. They compliment you or give you compliments often.

6. They make physical contacts, such as touching your arm or shoulder.

7. They laugh at your jokes and seem genuinely interested in what you have to say.

8. They become jealous or possessive when you talk to other people, especially members of the opposite sex.

9. They blush or have an increased heart rate when they're around you.

10. They express their feelings directly or indirectly, for example, by asking you out on a date or finding excuses to spend time with you.