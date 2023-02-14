US teen girls experiencing record levels of violence, sadness and suicide risk: CDC

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) survey has found that teen girls in the United States have been experiencing record high levels of violence, sadness and suicide risk in recent years. The report also found “significant” and “heartbreaking” declines in youth health and well-being.

According to the data, 57 per cent of high school girls regularly felt sad or hopeless in 2021. This is a nearly 60 per cent increase and the highest level reported in the last ten years. When compared to boys, only 29 per cent of them reported the same feelings.

“Many measures were moving in the wrong direction before the pandemic. These data show the mental health crisis among young people continues,” Kathleen Ethier, director of the CDC’s division of adolescent and school health, said.

“High school should be a time for trailblazing, not trauma,” said Dr. Debra Houry, the agency’s chief medical officer and deputy director for program and science. “These data show our kids need far more support to cope, hope and thrive.”

Mental health challenges, experiences of violence, and suicidal thoughts and behaviour have seen a rise among all teens, the report said. Over 40 per cent of high school students reported feeling sad or hopeless and said that the feelings prevented them from engaging in regular activities for at least two weeks of the year.

Other data suggests that 30 per cent of girls seriously considered attempting suicide, a whopping 60 per cent increase from a decade ago. Eighteen per cent of these girls had experienced sexual violence in the past year, while 14 per cent were forced to have sex.

Several LGBQ+ students (52 per cent) also experienced poor mental health, with more than one in five having tried to take their own lives in the past year.

The report also highlighted how certain areas continued to see improvement. This includes adolescent health and well-being, along with declines in risky sexual behaviour, substance use and bullying at school.

(With inputs from agencies)

