US first lady, Jill Biden's inaugural look is all about 'trust' and 'stability', says the designer

Dr. Jill Biden, the US first lady, opted for a look that spoke of elegance and celebration as President Joe Biden takes office on this historic Inauguration Day.

The First Lady of the United States arrived at the inauguration in Washington D.C. on Wednesday wearing a custom ocean blue Markarian dress and coat ensemble.



The tapered tea-length dress featured a chiffon bodice and a neckline hand-embellished with Swarovski pearls and crystals, according to a press release from the New York City-based label. Dr. Biden' matching coat was adorned with a dark blue velvet collar and the same Swarovski crystals. She paired the look with a silk face mask, also by Markarian, and Jimmy Choo heels.





"The color blue was chosen for the pieces to signify trust, confidence, and stability," the release states. "The look was carefully crafted by a small team in the heart of New York City's Garment Center and hand-finished by O'Neill in her West Village studio."





Markarian designer Alexandra O'Neill is "incredibly humbled to be a small part of such a historic moment," the statement concludes, as per People.

On Tuesday night, for her first appearance in the capital city ahead of this week's inauguration events, Dr. Biden made a statement in a purple dress and coat with a velvet tie from independent designer Jonathan Cohen's collection. She teamed the look, worn to the solemn ceremony memorializing COVID-19's victims, with purple gloves and a printed face mask.



Cohen posted a photo of the First Lady wearing his design on Instagram, writing, "Waking up with immense pride and gratitude. Here's to a new day. 💜@drbiden in #jonathancohen last night at the COVID memorial."





"It is a true honor to have @drbiden wear Jonathan Cohen as the first family arrives in Washington DC," the California native captioned another photo of Dr. Biden. "I am beyond humbled to play a small part in this future administration .💜"

Putting an end to the speculations about her oath-taking wardrobe, Kamala Harris arrived at the Capitol Hill wearing a purple formal dress and matching coat with a detailed neckpiece complete with a brooch pin. President-elect Joe Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff are both dressed in Ralph Lauren suits.

