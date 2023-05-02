Twinning and winning! Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas don black Valentino ensembles for Met Gala 2023

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her singer-husband Nick Jonas, whose love story started at the 2017 Met Gala red carpet as they represented designer Ralph Lauren, returned to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday of May for the grand exhibit. They looked madly in love with each other as they walked together and posed for pictures in coordinated black-white ensembles from Valentino.

The Citadel actress donned a black strapless gown featuring a thigh-high slit along with an extravagant tufted cape attached to a pair of white opera gloves. To accessorise, she picked shiny black platform heels and diamond-studded jewellery, including a woven chain necklace with a blue crystal pendant.

This was Nick and Priyanka's first Met Gala appearance as parents and second as a married couple. They last appeared at the fashion gala in 2019, where they flaunted camp-themed looks in flamboyant silver-white ensembles.

While PeeCee looked ethereal in a Dior haute couture number with cage detailing on the corset, multicoloured feathers at the hem, and a matching cape, Jonas looked luxe in a white suit worn over a bejewelled shirt and tie. He completed the look with silver metallic shoes and luxe jewellery from Chopard. See the pics below! May 06: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) #MetGala pic.twitter.com/JkahW3yiYD — JBN Media (@jbrosnews_media) May 7, 2019 In a recent podcast, the Dostana actress recalled attending the event in 2017, sharing that Nick behaved like "a gentleman" toward her at the ceremony and did not leave her side for the entire night during the post-carpet party.

"We kept in touch for those two years; like, random texts here and there," Chopra said on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert. "We went to the Met Gala together in [2017], because we were both single-ish, and we were both going with Ralph Lauren and they said, 'You know, we have sort of couples. Would you like to just go together?' Both of us said yes."

