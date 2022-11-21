Try these 5 recipes this Thanksgiving 2022 holiday season 

Thanksgiving is less than a week away and as the festival nears people are creating holiday menu for their guests and searching for some recipes to celebrate the fourth Thursday of November. Friends and families will catch up with each other and come together to enjoy themselves. People celebrate Thanksgiving Day to expresses their gratitude for whatever they have in their lives and whatever they have attained. On this very special occasion, people come together, have fun and eat dinner. Different sorts of Thanksgiving dishes are served by the hosts. Some of the most served dishes are Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, sweet corn, various fall vegetables, squash, and pumpkin pie. However, whether you are hosting your friends or your family members, we have you covered with these yummy and timeless recipes for this holiday season.

1. Away from classic Oven-roasted Turkey

Turkey is one dish you will find served in every home on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving festivities are incomplete with this delicacy. Usually, Turkey is served oven-roasted. Though it is always classic, the excitement can only be double with a twist on Turkey. Stuffed turkey roulade is a way to go and is suitable for large gatherings. The stuffed Turkey roulade recipe is not only impressive but is also much more flavorful than the roasted turkey. Though everyone likes to stick to the roasted Turkey tradition it is always good to get creative and give your Turkey a new uplift, a much niecer one. Jalapenos hidden in the stuffing will give you the just about right heat. You can glaze your Turkey with a sweet and tangy cranberry barbecue sauce.

2. Colonial cranberry dessert

Quite an interesting bit of sweetening to cranberry can work wonders. In the eighteenth century, cranberries were most often preserved or stewed to sweeten them for use in pies. But now we can craft a heartening desert from these cranberries. Together with traditional Turkey, the cranberry dessert will complete your Thanksgiving feast. You can add apples and the oat topping to your cranberries to add sweetness and create a light dessert that is pleasantly tart.

3. The greens

The Thanksgiving dinner is incomplete without greens. There are many different Mediterranean-inspired salads which one can try. A salad recipe filled with ingredients, like Brussels sprouts, squash, apples, and pears can add different flavords in your salad. It will also pop a lot of color to your recipe. One has a plenty of options like like nuts, cheese, or crunchy bacon to spice up the salad game. You can even try crisp and cheesy salad and finish it up with a delicious buttermilk dressing. Sprouts salad that is filled with sweet-tart cranberries and crunchy toasted almonds is also an amazing idea to definitely try out.

4. Mashed potato casserole side dish

It is the ultimate holiday side dish that we all want to try on the Holiday season. It's creamy, fluffy, and cheesy, all that a holiday dinner table dish should have. Infused with milk and butter and fresh thyme and bay leaves, this dish is a perfect blend of flavors. Just mash potatoes and smashed garlic cloves. Do not forget to add herb-infused milk and some cream cheese. And the magic ingredient-- Eggs. To make the dish crunchy, add some panko bread crumbs and toss it with Parmesan cheese and nutty brown butter before baking.

5. All time favourite condiment -- THE GRAVY !