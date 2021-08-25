Tom Cruise relishes chicken tikka masala at Asha Bhosle’s restaurant

Hollywood star Tom Cruise recently visited Indian singer Asha Bhonsle’s restaurant in Birmingham, England and loved Indian delicacies.

Revealing how happy she was to know of Tom’s visit, Asha wrote on Twitter: “I was very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha’s (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon.”

Tom Cruise is currently in the UK shooting for 'Mission: Impossible 7'. He happened to be in the area and visited the restaurant. He is said to have tried Indian dish chicken tikka masala and loved it.

The Indian restaurant also shared an image of the actor and said, “Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again – The greatest compliment.”