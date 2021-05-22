As 'Mission: Impossible' completes 25 years, Tom Cruise recalls shooting the iconic vault scene

It's been 25 years since 'Mission: Impossible' debuted in theatres in 1996. Marking the silver jubilee of the iconic hit franchise, Tom Cruise is recalling the famous vault scene from the first movie where he was all upside down in the air tugged up in wires at a CIA headquarters.



Looking back at one of the toughest stunts he had done in the franchise so far Tom said that how they were running out of time and he kept hitting his face. "We were running out of time, and I kept hitting my face and the take didn't work," he told.

"I went down on the floor and I didn't touch [the floor], I remember [thinking], 'Oh my gosh, I didn't touch.' And I was holding it, holding it, holding it, and I'm sweating and [director Brian De Palma] just keeps rolling. '' the actor told in the video.



"Brian was like, 'One more and I'm going to cut into it,' and I said, 'I can do it,'' the actor recalled.

During the talk, Tom also recalled how before the final take, he asked for some coins to put them in his shoes to balance his weight.



Later, Tom realised that they had got the shot and Brian was now just messing with him. Finally, Brian began to laugh and called cut. "I just hear him off-camera and he's got a very distinct laugh," he recalled. "I can just hear him start to howl and he goes, 'Alright, cut.''

The first movie of the series starring Tom as Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) was released in the year 1996 and became a massive hit. Due to its success, a franchise kept on getting its instalments with Cruise doing dangerous stunts in each of the films.



The actor is currently working on the 'Mission: Impossible' 7 & 8.