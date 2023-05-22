Tired of seeing your kid stress over exam results? Here's what you can do as parents

Most students describe the day of exam results as "life-changing", "the D-day", "experiencing butterflies in the stomach", and for some, "oddly indifferent this time". It's not just a grade card but a bunch of emotions and aspirations, which act as a validation of their hard work. And while waddling through these moments of anticipation, parents play a crucial role in shaping their children's outlook on success and failure.

Maintaining a calm and positive demeanour as a parent is a skill that helps the child regulate their nervous system in these moments. Let us delve deeper into why parents must remain calm and positive before and after exam results, exploring the benefits it can bring to their children's overall development. 1. Focussing on the long-term impact The exam result and its consequences may have a manageable impact, but the connection and the sense of safety a child has with their parents go a long way. Providing a reassuring presence and creating a safe and supportive environment is vital. 2. Opportunity to build the concept of resilience & self-worth This is a great time to start the dialogue around what worked well for them and their preparation strategy. It's also a great opportunity to encourage the belief in them that no matter what, they are capable of taking care of themselves and striving for a better future.

3. Opening channels for honest & safe communication We often talk about unconditional positive regard for our kids, but how do we make them feel loved without judgements, irrespective of their achievements? It would be beneficial not only to use this as an opportunity to display unconditional positive regard for them but also opening channels for future communication. 4. Encouraging a positive mindset Children emulate their parents. The way parents show up during moments of stress and nervousness, it's likely that the children would use similar reactions in forthcoming situations be it, at occupation, with friends, or other academic outcomes. A positive and calm demeanour equips them with the necessary tools to navigate the challenges that lie ahead. 5. Fostering the love for learning As parents, one of our goals for our children is to empower them to reach their full potential beyond the realms of exam results, fostering a lifelong love for learning and enabling them to thrive in all aspects of their lives. This cultivates easy management of change with curiosity and befriending discovery.

In the journey of academic success, parents serve as vital pillars of support for their children. By remaining calm and positive before and after exam results, parents can create an environment that nurtures emotional well-being, fosters self-esteem, encourages motivation, and instils resilience. Such an approach teaches children valuable life lessons and equips them with the necessary tools to navigate the challenges that lie ahead. As parents, let us embrace positivity and steadfastly support our children, empowering them to reach their full potential beyond exam results.

(Inputs by Ms Aakriti Sethi, Emotional Wellness Coach at Inner Wellness)

