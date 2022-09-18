Tips to style oversized shirts like a pro

Written By: Kirtika Katira
Delhi, India Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 05:25 PM(IST)

Style tips for oversized shirts Photograph:( Instagram )

Story highlights

From Deepika Padukone to Kim Kardashian, several A-listers have chosen oversized shirts as their go-to essentials. They are often seen sporting them on casual outings. Here's a style guide for you to ace oversized shirts like your favourite stars.

If you are creative and have a knack for styling, you can curate endless looks with just one oversized shirt. Several celebs consider it a wardrobe essential because of its versatility. Be it with a skirt, shorts or denim pants, oversized shirts look great with anything and everything. If you are all about that comfy and casual look, don't forget to buy an oversized shirt on your next shopping spree.

Keep up to date with the latest street style trends with this fashion guide and get cues for your next fashion outing. Flaunt your oversized shirts in the best possible way and don't forget to click Insta-worthy photos. 

Fashion tips for an oversized shirt

  • Keep the styling minimal and opt for petite belts, body chains and cross-body bags to accessorise
  • Keep it casual and don't go overboard with jewellery
  • If you wish to go for an athleisure look then pair your shirt with biker shorts, preferably of the same colour
  • Don't worry about the fittings. The bigger, the better

oversized shirt

  • Wear an oversized t-shirt with a cool pair of ripped denim pants and white sneakers for the classic look
  • You can even pair your oversized shirts with pumps and heels to go for smart casual
  • Wear it with a denim jacket and a pair of tights for an unconventional yet cute look
  • On top of a tube top, you can layer your oversized shirt for a more sultry look

