Tips to style oversized shirts like a pro

If you are creative and have a knack for styling, you can curate endless looks with just one oversized shirt. Several celebs consider it a wardrobe essential because of its versatility. Be it with a skirt, shorts or denim pants, oversized shirts look great with anything and everything. If you are all about that comfy and casual look, don't forget to buy an oversized shirt on your next shopping spree.

Keep up to date with the latest street style trends with this fashion guide and get cues for your next fashion outing. Flaunt your oversized shirts in the best possible way and don't forget to click Insta-worthy photos.

Fashion tips for an oversized shirt

Keep the styling minimal and opt for petite belts, body chains and cross-body bags to accessorise

Keep it casual and don't go overboard with jewellery

If you wish to go for an athleisure look then pair your shirt with biker shorts, preferably of the same colour

Don't worry about the fittings. The bigger, the better

