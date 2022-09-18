Tips to style oversized shirts like a pro

Style tips for oversized shirts Photograph:( Instagram )
From Deepika Padukone to Kim Kardashian, several A-listers have chosen oversized shirts as their go-to essentials. They are often seen sporting them on casual outings. Here's a style guide for you to ace oversized shirts like your favourite stars.
If you are creative and have a knack for styling, you can curate endless looks with just one oversized shirt. Several celebs consider it a wardrobe essential because of its versatility. Be it with a skirt, shorts or denim pants, oversized shirts look great with anything and everything. If you are all about that comfy and casual look, don't forget to buy an oversized shirt on your next shopping spree.
Keep up to date with the latest street style trends with this fashion guide and get cues for your next fashion outing. Flaunt your oversized shirts in the best possible way and don't forget to click Insta-worthy photos.
Fashion tips for an oversized shirt
