Thomas Markle set to make documentary featuring unseen pics and videos of daughter Meghan

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle is now working on a documentary about his life.

The father of Duchess of Sussex father will be making a documentary that will also feature the life of Meghan and show a side of hers that no one has seen before as he’s set to feature previously unseen home videos and photographs of her childhood.

Thomas Markle and daughter Meghan have not met since her wedding into the Royal family. She is married to Prince Harry of the UK and lives in the US after the couple gave up their royal titles.

As for the documentary, Thomas Markle, who is a retired Hollywood lighting director told The Sun: “It begins with my life, my family, my love of theatre and television and how I got there. Then my life with Meghan, growing up, her school days until she went off to college, and when her career began. We had a good life together, up through her first marriage and her move to Canada. Then a new story begins. It’s kind of like “What happened to my baby girl?”.”

Thomas Markle lives in Mexico and he said he hoped the film could be ready by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, in a Channel 5 documentary last year, he had detailed the breakdown of his relationship with his daughter Meghan Markle.