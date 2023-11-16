LIVE TV
This Balenciaga towel skirt will give you a mini heart-attack; check its price here

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 16, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

Photograph:(Instagram)

This viral towel skirt comes right after Balenciaga’s creative director Demna told Vogue that he was planning to turn away from gimmicky pieces and pare down the brand’s image.

Balenciaga is not past its over-the-top and in-your-face fashion as the luxury label stunned everyone with its latest towel skirt that is priced at a whopping price of $925 (Rs 77,000). A viral moment truly, the towel skirt is a gray terry cloth towel that is worn as a mid-rise knee-length skirt. The skirt is part of the label’s spring 2024 collection. The towel skirt, however, did not make it to the Paris Fashion Week and we wonder why.

Available in three colours like beige, black, and stone gray, the towel skirt has become a talking point, and rightfully so. Made with towel material and fitted with two buttons and a belt on the inside, the skirt is nothing more than what we wrap ourselves when fresh out of the shower.

The towel skirt has become a huge talking point on the internet with netizens slamming the brand and making fun of the skirt that is nothing more than a good old towel that you can wrap on your own and will make at a fraction of the cost of this towel skirt.

skirt

One user wrote on X, “Remember someone actually pitched this idea, managers agreed to it, someone manufactured it, someone made the marketing for it, someone uploaded it on the website, and still no one thought this is a bad idea.” Another said, “I can literally buy one that looks like that for $15 at Kmart.”

But what’s even more interesting is the timing of this launch. This comes right after Balenciaga’s creative director Demna told Vogue that he was planning to turn away from gimmicky pieces and pare down the brand’s image. “It’s a serious job, you know, to make clothes. It’s not about creating image or buzz or any of those things,” he said in an interview. Also read: Dior launches luxury skincare line for infants called Baby Dior

Previously, towels have caught the fancy of other designers too like when in 2020, labels like Prada, Fendi, and Ludovic de Saint Sernin sent towel skirts down the runway. Others like Miu Miu and Acne Studios did it in 2017 and 2015, respectively. 

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

