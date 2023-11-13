Dior launches luxury skincare line for infants called Baby Dior

Uber luxury label Dior has come up with a new segment – infant skincare. The luxury fashion and accessories company is calling the new line, Baby Dior. It is being touted by the company as "a complete skincare line for little ones," according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Baby Dior will reimagine the brand’s infant perfume line that originally launched in 1970 and will launch as a four-piece collection. Amongst those four things is “scented water” — named Bonne Étoile which will be sold at $230 in either a pastel pink or mint green bottle and features hints of pear, wild rose, and white musk. The next item on the list is a moisturiser for the face and body, Le Lait Très Tendre. It is priced at $115 and is pear-scented.

The third item on the list is La Mousse Très Fondante ($95), a cleaning face, body, and hair foam that will, according to Dior "turn baby’s bath time ritual into a precious moment”. The fourth item on the list is L'eau Très Fraîche ($95), a cleaning water that Dior says is "composed of 98% natural-origin ingredients and infused with mallow flower extract."

Quoted in PEOPLE, Francis Kurkdjian, Dior’s perfume creation director, told Women’s Wear Daily, "When I joined Dior in October 2022, one of the projects I had in mind was revisiting Baby Dior. Christian Dior evoked his childhood many times as a very happy and joyful period of his life. The scent and the baby care line were discontinued, and I was eager to bring it back to life as a tribute.”