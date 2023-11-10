Letter writing and mental well-being: Why companies should encourage employees to adopt this habit

In a world full of deadlines and meetings, emails, and Zoom calls, we have forgotten the art of slowing down and savouring life. You’ll ask, who has the time but that’s exactly where we have given up on the timelessness of ‘being’, the joy in living and not merely existing. We broach this topic at this time because of the huge statistics of mental health issues that have piled up in the recent past, irrespective of profession and geography.

While no one is asking you to ditch that high-paying job, we here only urge you to take up activities that help balance the chaos. One such thing is letter writing which is proven to help maintain mental well-being. Writing letters may seem like a practice of the bygone era, but don't be too quick to dismiss it.

Writing vs Typing

Harnehmat Kaur, Co-founder, of Daakroom explains that while chatting with friends on a social media app is the modern way of communicating, it is easier and quicker and has a faster response rate but there are sure-shot reasons why writing can be a better alternative to typing. Here are some reasons why:

Typing is efficient but writing is intimate

When we write by hand and put our thoughts on paper, it can make us feel calm, help us think, and connect with others better. With things like instant messaging, we've stopped writing letters. With the rise of AI, we're losing not just the skill of writing by hand, but also the benefits that come with it. While technology allows a great degree of efficiency what it does not allow is intimacy. You write only for the audience of one person.

Typing allows for using beautiful fonts, but can they replace your unique handwriting?

Writing letters is different from sending quick messages. It's slower, thoughtful, and more intimate. Typing also allows for the use of different fonts and emojis. But your own handwriting is unique to you. It’s as unique as your DNA, it’s a part of your personality. It will remind the recipient about you unlike any digital text ever could.

Has your text ever gotten you in trouble?

Have you ever sent an email or text that has been misinterpreted and led to an argument? This happens because the tone and feeling aren't easily transmitted in an email/text. How a digital text is interpreted also depends on the mood the recipient is in at the time of reading. But with letters, the recipient knows that you took the mental space to carefully choose your words to pen down for them. With letters, you can share your happiness, sadness, or even anger without any fear of judgment.

So much about the significance of letters, but is it a scientific case or just a rhetorical one?

A study published in JMIR Mental Health in 2018, which involved 70 adults with elevated anxiety, found that writing in a journal led to decreased mental distress after a month and greater resilience after the first and second month, relative to usual care. Similarly, a study published in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine in 2008 traced the impact of writing on 102 chronic pain patients and found greater improvements in control over pain and depressed mood.

Harnehmat Kaur explains how letter writing can help employees in the workplace:

1. Ask your employees to write to themselves:

One simple yet powerful wellness practice is writing letters to themselves. Ask your employees to take a few moments each week to reflect on your achievements, challenges, and personal growth; address your past self, acknowledge accomplishments, and set achievable goals for the future. This action-oriented exercise promotes self-awareness, resilience, and a positive mindset. It can help them stay grounded, motivated, and focused on their professional journey.

2. Writing a note to each other at the workplace:

Writing to your colleagues on achieving certain milestones, such as promotions, work anniversaries, and personal events, and acknowledging the wow moments of their performance are some of the ways to incorporate handwritten notes in professional lives. Some may not treasure them as deeply as you do but everyone appreciates the novel way of expressing gratitude and giving praise.

3. Resolve workplace conflict:

Letter writing fosters a deeper connection between the sender and the recipient. When writing a letter, individuals are more likely to focus on the other person, their experiences, and their feelings. This act of empathy can strengthen relationships and create a sense of closeness, even when distance separates people.