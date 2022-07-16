Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn deny engagement rumours during recent date in London

Taylor Swift and her long-term boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, were recently captured together on a rare public date by the paparazzi. The couple were seen enjoying a lovely summer morning with iced coffee and a walk through the park in London and were later seen seated at an outdoor table. The couple has been dating for over five years now, and rumours suggest they are engaged.

According to a source who is close to Joe, the couple got secretly engaged at the end of June. The source said, "Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy and very, very in love. They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle—basically immediate family and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.

Taylor has a beautiful ring, but she only wears it when she’s at home—i.e., behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding, and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement. They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible.

This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone, or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant—like them."

Although Taylor did not address the rumours, Joe said, "If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins." He added, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say."

It is speculated that Taylor did not wear her ring during their public date in London on purpose so that she could make the announcement the way she wanted. It seems like her fans have to wait a bit longer for her to break the news publicly-that is, even if she wants to.

