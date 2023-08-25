Sudden spike in respiratory illnesses in kids! How can parents protect them?

Respiratory illness amongst kids has been on a trajectory rise for a month in the Indian city of Mumbai. Most of the affected cases, which are on the higher side, involve children under the age of three, especially those under six months. The children are getting admitted into hospitals with viral pneumonia, a lung infection caused by viruses such as influenza which infect the lungs and lead to inflammation.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Dr Abhijeet Singh, Consultant – Pediatrics, SRV Hospitals Dombivli, shared why there is a sudden and ongoing surge of viral influenza among kids and how parents can protect their little munchkins and keep them safe.

Why there is a sudden and ongoing surge of viral influenza among kids?

"Viral illnesses are present all year round, but there is minimal seasonal variation among influenza and other viral infections. In India, flu infections follow two seasonal peaks, as historically charted. One peak span from January to March, and the other from July to August. The influenza virus responsible for the common flu undergoes frequent genetic variations, making humans susceptible to reinfection each time," the medical expert shared.

He added, "The current upsurge in viral infections among children is primarily attributed to flu (H3N2) and Adenovirus. Children are more susceptible to cross-infections due to their interactions in schools, play areas, and social gatherings. The climatic conditions create a favourable environment for virus replication, bolstered by their infective potency. Additionally, children's immune systems are still developing, rendering them less equipped to combat infections. A significant number of children remain unimmunized against seasonal flu. When all these factors are combined, it results in the observed increase in viral infections among children."

How is it caused?

"Children and infants often have close contact with adults and peers, facilitating the easy transmission of viruses from person to person. Infected youngsters can shed the influenza virus for several days prior to displaying any symptoms. Consequently, seemingly healthy children have the potential to transmit the virus to others, including their peers and caregivers." Dr Abhijeet stated.

"Given that the immune systems of very young children are still in the process of developing, their ability to combat infections, including the flu, might be less effective. This renders them more vulnerable to illness and severe symptoms. The spread of viral influenza resembles that of COVID-19, occurring through airborne transmission, respiratory droplets, and contaminated surfaces due to actions like sneezing, coughing, and touching," the doctor added.

How parents can protect their kids from this virus influenza?

Refrain from crowded areas during peak seasons, and exercise extra caution around individuals who might be infected. Wearing masks and practising frequent hand washing continue to be crucial methods of prevention. If your child contracts the illness and displays symptoms such as a high fever or a runny nose, seek immediate medical advice from your doctor and administer the prescribed medication. Consuming seasonal fruits, which are naturally abundant in antioxidants, aids in enhancing immunity and bolstering the body's resistance against infections. The annual flu vaccination remains a fundamental measure to prevent severe infections. The IAP recommends the flu vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years who are attending school.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE