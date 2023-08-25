10 expert-approved tips to create a safe and comfortable home environment for elderly care

As our loved ones age, it becomes important to ensure that their living environment is not only comfortable but also safe. Designing a home environment that promotes well-being, convenience and security is essential for elderly care.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Prateek Bhardwaj, COO of Vesta Elder Care, said, "Making changes that are both practical and considerate is necessary to create a safe and comfortable home environment for elderly care. You can considerably improve the quality of life for elders by ensuring accessibility, proper lighting, bathroom safety, suitable furnishings, and integrating technology. A complete strategy for providing aged care at home also includes routine maintenance, attention to mental well-being, and consulting professionals. In addition to supporting their physical well-being, a secure and comfortable setting also fosters their mental well-being."

From practical modifications to thoughtful considerations, below you will find several ways to create a safe and comfortable home environment for seniors.

1. Convenience and Layout

The layout of the living space should be created with flexibility in mind. Make sure walkways are open and broad enough for simple navigation, and remove any unnecessary materials. To avoid using stairs, think about living in a single-story home if at all practical. Adding handrails to stairwells and hallways can add stability and support.

2. Enough Lighting

Proper lighting is vital for seniors as their eyesight tends to diminish with age. Make sure each room is well-lit to prevent accidents and falls. Install brighter bulbs and utilise task lighting for reading or other activities. Nightlights in hallways and bathrooms can be particularly helpful to prevent stumbling during the night.

3. Focus on Bed Height

Those with limited mobility may find it difficult to get in and out of bed. Find a bed that is the ideal height for your loved one to navigate securely. Position the bed as close to the floor as you can if they have a tendency to fall out of it. Try to match the bed's height to the wheelchair's seat height if your elderly relative uses one.

4. Bathroom Safety

The bathroom is a common area for accidents. Install grab bars around the toilet, shower, and bathtub to help you when you need them. To avoid slips, non-slip mats ought to be put inside the shower and close to the tub's entry. For simpler access, think about exchanging the conventional bathtub for a walk-in shower.

5. Be cautious about the Furniture and the Flooring

Select furniture with comfortable seating and suitable heights to make it simpler for elderly people to sit down and stand up. Choose rounded-edged furniture to reduce the possibility of injury. To lessen the possibility of falling, choose carpets or rugs that are non-slip and have a low pile.

6. Kitchen layout

Arrange frequently used things in the kitchen such that they are within arm's reach to save unnecessary bending or stretching. Install faucets with lever handles for ease of use, and make sure the settings on your kitchen appliances are easy to see and understand. Finally, make sure there are enough nourishing meals and beverages in the pantry and refrigerator.

7. Keep emergency Contacts handy

Keep a phone book with emergency contacts close by. For ease of reading during emergencies, type the information in large print. Tell them to use apps that have emergency services touch buttons.

8. Social and Recreational Spaces

Create spaces where seniors can engage in activities they enjoy. A cosy reading nook, a designated area for hobbies, or a comfortable spot for socialising can contribute to their overall well-being and happiness.

9. Medications

To prevent combining medication, keep them in their original containers. For evaluation and to ensure appropriate treatment, bring all pill bottles with you to medical appointments.

10. Emotional Well-being

Aside from physical comfort and safety, emotional well-being should also be considered. Personalise the living space with familiar items and photographs to create a sense of belonging. Maintain open communication to address any concerns or preferences they might have regarding their living environment.

