Stress Awareness Month 2023: Doctor suggests 9 lifestyle changes to lower stress hormones | Exclusive

According to the World Health Organisation, stress is "21st century's health epidemic," and the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the situation. At a time like this when work-life balance, for most of us, is becoming blurred and stress levels are rising more than ever, we must learn about stress management and pick some stress-reducing strategies from health experts.

Effective stress management helps break the hold stress has on our life. It helps us feel happier, healthier, and more productive. The ultimate goal is to live a balanced life, with time for work, relationships, relaxation, and fun and the resilience to hold up under pressure and meet challenges head-on. But stress management is not one-size-fits-all. That's why it's important to experiment and find out what works best for you so you can practice those strategies long-term. By practising regular stress management techniques, you can eliminate some of the stress you're feeling currently and make yourself more resilient for the future.

Why do we stress?

Stress is a natural response of our body and mind to any demand or threat, whether it's real or perceived. Our bodies release stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol, in response to these triggers, which can lead to a range of physical and psychological symptoms. There are several reasons why we might experience stress. Some common causes include:

Environmental stressors: These include factors in our surroundings that can trigger stress, such as noise, pollution, or uncomfortable temperatures.

Personal stressors: These include personal problems such as financial difficulties, relationship problems, or major life changes like moving to a new city or starting a new job.

Work-related stressors: These include job demands, workload, deadlines, conflicts with colleagues, and the pressure to perform well.

Health-related stressors: These include illness, injury, chronic pain, or disability, which can cause physical and emotional strain.

Overall, stress is a natural response that can help us cope with challenges and keep us motivated. However, too much stress over a prolonged period can be harmful to our health and well-being, so it's important to find healthy ways to manage and cope with stress.

9 lifestyle changes to reduce stress hormones

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, shared the following:

Identify the source of your stress Get enough sleep and eat well Prioritise and delegate Connect with others Practice self-care Focus on the present moment Exercise Practice relaxation techniques Seek professional help

1) Identify the source of your stress: Understanding what is causing your stress can help you develop an effective coping strategy.

2) Get enough sleep and eat well: Lack of sleep can increase stress levels, so make sure you get enough restful sleep each night. Eating a balanced, nutritious diet can help support your physical and mental health and reduce stress.

3) Prioritise and delegate: Learn to prioritise your tasks and delegate responsibilities when possible to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Effective time management can help reduce stress by allowing you to better plan and manage your day.

4) Connect with others: Social support can help reduce stress, so make time to connect with friends and loved ones.

5) Practice self-care: Make time for activities that you enjoy, such as reading, taking a bath, or spending time in nature.

6) Focus on the present moment: Practicing mindfulness can help you stay focused on the present moment, which can reduce stress and anxiety.

7) Exercise: Regular physical activity can help reduce stress by releasing endorphins, which are natural mood-boosting chemicals.

8) Practice relaxation techniques: Techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, yoga, or tai chi can help reduce stress and promote relaxation.

9) Seek professional help: If you're struggling to manage stress on your own, don't hesitate to seek help from a mental health professional or counsellor. They can provide additional support and guidance.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only. Always consult your doctor or a professional healthcare provider if you have any specific questions about any medical matter.

