Starry affair at Giorgio Armani's night at Venice Film Festival: Jessica Chastain, Sophia Loren and more

It was a full house at Armani’s One Night Only event that happened on the first weekend of the 80th Venice Film Festival. Festival-goers cheered Giorgio Armani who appeared on the catwalk, visibly excited and satisfied with his work. Dressed in a blue tuxedo holding hands with the model Agnese Zogla, he looked happy. More than 500 guests at the event paid homage to the celebrated fashion designer.

Among some of the most noteworthy names that looked as Armani walked the ramp was Sophia Loren, who has always been his beloved friend, accompanied by her son Edoardo Ponti, actor Benicio Del Toro, actress Jessica Chastain, and directors Ang Lee, Gabriele Salvatores and Giuseppe Tornatore.

Giorgio Armani was met with a standing ovation for several minutes. A number of Italian stars came for the event including Sergio Castellitto and Margaret Mazzantini and Pierfrancesco Favino and Anna Ferzetti to Raul Bova and Rocio Munoz Morales to Kasia Smutniak and Domenico Procacci. Other stars spotted at the event were Kerry Washington, Lucas Bravo, Lukas Gage, Sydney Sweeney, Sadie Sink, Louis Garrel, Regé-Jean Page, Shu Qi, Ava DuVernay, Luca Guadagnino and Ferzan Ozpetek.

It was remarkable as it's worth pointing out that very rarely do you see the world of cinema and fashion collide so beautifully. The catwalk had 65 models inside the Arsenale, the restored old complex of shipyards and workshops near the venues of the Venice Biennale. Giorgio Armani presented a reinterpretation of Armani Privé’s last Paris fashion show, which had a harlequin theme.

Previously, Armani’s One Night Only event had only ever toured to seven cities like London, Tokyo, Beijing, Rome, New York, Paris and Dubai.

