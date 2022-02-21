Sookju Namul to Kimchi Bokumbap: 6 easy Korean recipes to try at home

The word at present is deeply influenced by Korean culture. Korean cinema, music, dramas rule the roost and have managed to break boundaries and connect with people world over. South Korea is one of the biggest influences on culture at the moment and rightly so. Much like its pop-culture and cinema, people are now devouring into Korean delicacies.



From Khimchi fried rice, to pickled cucumber to sprout salad and rice cakes, Korean recipes are gaining immense popularity.



While it isn't always possible to go to a Korean eatery to satiate your cravings, it is possible to create authentic Korean dishes at home. Yes, you read that right, you can make authentic Korean food at home.



Here are 6 easy Korean recipes that you need to try at home today.



Korean Seasoned Spinach (Sigumchi Namul)



Ingredients

1 pound fresh spinach

1 to 2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1 tablespoon sesame salt

2 cloves garlic (finely chopped)

2 teaspoons sugar

How to make

Blanch the spinach in boiling water for 30 seconds.



Quickly remove the spinach to a colander and rinse it under cold water.



Gently squeeze the spinach to remove excess water and transfer to a serving bowl.



In a measuring cup or small bowl, combine the soy sauce, sesame oil, sesame seeds, sesame salt, garlic, and sugar. Mix well.



Pour the dressing over the spinach and toss gently. Serve and enjoy!

Korean Bean Sprout Salad (Sookju Namul)

Ingredients

1/2 pound mung bean sprouts, rinsed thoroughly

1 scallion, finely chopped

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon sesame seeds, toasted

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

How to make it

Parboil the bean sprouts in boiling water for 2 minutes.



Remove them from the boiling water and rinse the sprouts in cold water. Gently squeeze the bean sprouts between your hands to get rid of the excess water.



Toss the bean sprouts with the scallion, garlic, sesame oil, toasted sesame seeds, soy sauce, and salt.



Serve immediately or refrigerate until serving.

Kimchi Fried Rice (Kimchi Bokumbap)





Ingredients

1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, or oil, divided

1 cup kimchi, preferably made with napa cabbage, drained and chopped

1/2 sweet onion, chopped

3 large cloves garlic, chopped (about 1 tablespoon)

1 tablespoon soy sauce

4 ounces thinly sliced beef/mutton/chicken

3 cups cooked rice, cold

Kosher salt, to taste

4 large fried eggs

1 scallion, chopped

How to make

Heat 1 tablespoon of butter or oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the kimchi and onion and sauté for a few minutes until onion is tender.



When vegetables begin to look transparent, add garlic and soy sauce; sauté for another 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the meat and continue to sauté until meat is cooked.



Add the cooked rice and the rest of the oil or butter, mixing to combine until heated through.



Salt to taste and top each serving with a fried egg and scallions. Enjoy!

Korean Pan-Fried Fish (Saeng Sun Jun)





Ingredients

1 pound fish fillets, rinsed and patted dry

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 large eggs

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Vegetable oil

How to make

Cut the fish diagonally with the grain so the pieces are about 1/2 inch thick. Salt and pepper the fish on all sides.

Beat eggs with any remaining salt in a bowl.



Put flour in a shallow bowl or dish next to the egg.



Heat up a pan with a few teaspoons of oil over medium heat.



Dip each fish piece into flour to coat; then dip into egg mixture and place immediately in the frying pan.



Fry fish until the coating turns golden-yellow, 1 to 3 minutes on each side. (Try not to overcook, as the fish will become dry.) Remove to paper towels to drain. Serve hot.

Korean BBQ Chicken Wings (Tong Dak)

Ingredients

1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, minced

2 teaspoons sesame oil

6 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons honey

5 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 small onion, minced

1 tablespoon red pepper pasta (gochujang)

2 pounds chicken wings and drumettes

How to make

Mix all ingredients, except chicken, together for sauce.



Marinate chicken for at least an hour in the sauce (a few hours is better).



Preheat oven to 400 F. In a heated cast-iron or heavy pan on stove, over medium high-heat, brown chicken on all sides, reserving marinade for later.



Transfer chicken wings and drumsticks to a shallow roasting pan, pouring sauce over pieces.



Put chicken into preheated oven and cook for a total of 40 to 50 minutes. Turn once during cooking, covering with more sauce if needed.

Korean Pickled Cucumber (Oi Muchim)





Ingredients

4 small Korean or Kirby cucumbers

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1/4 cup vinegar

How to make

To make the dish, you'll need to begin by cutting cucumbers into either uniform strips or round slices. You can use mandoline for thinner strips, if you'd like.



Next, you should sprinkle the cucumbers with sugar and salt and toss gently to combine.



Once the cucumbers have been sprinkled, add vinegar. You need to stir it to make sure all of the cucumbers are coated.



Once you've completed this step, let the cucumbers sit for about 20 minutes before serving them to your guests. If you've adjusted any of the ingredients, you may want to taste test one of the cucumbers yourself to make sure the flavor is exactly how you like it. If you're cooking the dish for your family, have a spouse or child try one of the cucumbers and let you know what they think about the seasoning.

