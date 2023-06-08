Sonakshi Sinha is mighty impressed with these AI models promoting her beauty brand

Trust Artificial Intelligence to push the boundaries of creativity. A renowned Indian AI artist, Abhishek Golecha has combined his understanding of Artificial Intelligence with his artistic sensibilities and worked on a new project for Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming brand, SOEZI.

Nothing short of extraordinary, Sonakshi Sinha’s brand has used AI-generated images that have now become the visual face of the brand. This allows the beauty brand to stand out in a highly competitive fashion industry. Through his artistry, Golecha has breathed life into Sonakshi Sinha's designs, infusing them with a touch of technological wizardry and innovation.

Sonakshi Sinha in an amazing collaboration with Abhishekh says, "With the global embrace of AI, there's been extensive discourse surrounding its advantages and disadvantages. As a creative entrepreneur, I am convinced of its limitless possibilities and substantial assistance. Abhishek Golecha's remarkable artwork for my press-on nails brand, SOEZI, has generated significant buzz. Not only does it eliminate the need for traditional photoshoots, but it also enables the creation of personalised images, showcasing the beauty of the nails through imaginative means. While I firmly believe that AI cannot replace the genuine human experience, it undeniably contributes a creative flair to campaigns when appropriate, and Abhishek has adeptly explored this avenue."

On working with Sonakshi, Abhishekh says, "It was really an amazing experience to work with her, I really had a great time, she is really one of the most humble actresses, She really makes you feel like a buddy and talking over SOEZI when we released the pictures everyone thought that it was photoshoot but it was all about AI and everyone were really very impressed and amazed with the outcome that came. So yes, I am really happy, and after all, she was very happy with the results and the love the brand was getting."

