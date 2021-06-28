Sharon Stone, 63, dons a yellow bikini and wishes fans a 'happy summer' 

The summer heat is not bothering Sharon Stone. The veteran star posted a photo on Instagram recently which beamed of all things good.



The 63-year-old actress wished her 2.6 million followers a 'happy summer' while she donned a yellow bikini and posed for the camera.



The photo also features her French bulldog Bandit in the background as she smiles brightly at the camera.

"Even the dog knows you got IT," actor Leslie Jordan commented under the photo.



"You deserve all the Oscars that ever existed," Rose McGowan joked.



Earlier Stone shared a saying that reportedly came from inspirational quote by publisher Abraham-Hicks, which reads, "Your body is an absolute mirror of your mind."



The 'Basic Instinct' star has recently published her memoir and reflected on her career, personal life and road to recovery after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage stroke in 2001.



The actress has also opened up in the last year about her recent work opportunities.