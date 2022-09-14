Scientists believe this is the most effective way to soothe a crying baby

Is your baby continuously crying? Do you think sometimes it's just impossible to make the babies stop crying? Here's the solution. New research, published in Current Biology on Tuesday (September 13) talks about the most effective way to soothe a crying baby.

The research, which is led by Kumi Kuroda at the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Japan, shows weighs in on the importance of carrying infants rather than simply holding them when they are crying.

The research says that just sitting down with the babies in your arms might not work when you are trying to soothe them. Doing this can even raise the heart rate of the baby and make them fussier.

The study shares details of how crying babies are physiologically affected by being held, carried, and laid down.

The researchers explain, "Crying infants are calmed and inclined to sleep by a 5-minute Walk/Hold, even in the daytime when the infants are normally awake."

To carry out this small study, participants sat with their sleeping children for another five minutes after walking with them. As per the findings, they had the best success at getting their kids to stay asleep.

During the study, in one of the experiments, of 13 crying babies that fell asleep and stayed asleep, nine were put to bed using the walk-sit method.

The authors say, "For secure holding, caregivers should attach the infant's body snugly to their own body and support the infant's head. Five-minute walking should be on a flat and clear passage and at a steady pace, preferably without abrupt stops or turns."

