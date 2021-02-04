Salma Hayek says she finds posting bikini photos 'liberating': I have no shame

Hollywood star Salma Hayek has spoken candidly about her bikini pictures. In recent months, the 54-year-old star has shared photos wearing two pieces on Instagram, showing off her toned body.



The actress recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that the photos were shared to celebrate a milestone.



Hayek said she finds sharing such photos 'liberating'.



"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she explained, adding that she took multiple pictures once she reached her goal size.



"I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation," said the actress.



However, she joked that once the week ended, she slipped into different habits.

"But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again," Hayek said.



The actress admitted she now looks different from how she did on vacation but she is happy to share the throwback photos.



"I saved my pictures, I'm not in the same condition today and I'm spreading the love out like every two weeks," she said. "I'm going to put up another one.



"I’m almost running out of them but I don't know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!"



The actress now admits she wants to take a break from the posting bikini pics.



"People are sick of it but I'm going to let them take a break. They're going to think I'm wearing a bikini every day. No, they're all from the same location," Hayek revealed.