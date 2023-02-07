Rufus Sewell, Gillian Anderson to star in Netflix's Prince Andrew interview film 'Scoop'

It's confirmed! 'Scoop', which is a film about Prince Andrew's disastrous 'Newsnight' 2019 interview, will cast Gillian Anderson as former BBC news anchor Emily Maitlis, Rufus Sewell as the disgraced royal, Billie Piper as TV producer Sam McAlister, who negotiated and secured the interview, and Keeley Hawes as Andrew's former private secretary Amanda Thirsk.

The film is adapted from McAlister's book 'Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews', which shares details of what actually happened behind the scenes of the interview, which is often considered the final nail in the coffin of Prince Andrew's public role.

Following its broadcast, he was effectively banned from appearing at most public events with the royals, stripped of many of his patronages and roles, and forbidden from using the honorific 'His Royal Highness'. Andrew however could appear in private family events, such as the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Emmy and BAFTA winner Philip Martin will helm the project while Hilary Salmon and Radford Neville will bankroll the movie for The Lighthouse and Sanjay Singhal produces for Voltage TV.

"The inside track of the women that broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the scoop of the decade that led to the catastrophic fall from grace of The Queen's 'Favourite son,'" reads the film's logline. "From navigating Palace vetoes to breaking through to Prince Andrew's inner circle, the high stakes negotiations and intensity of rehearsal – to the jaw-dropping interview itself."

