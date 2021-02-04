Reese Witherspoon launches Reese's Book Club app

Reese Witherspoon is diversifying.

The Hollywood star is now giving her book club the app treatment as her company, Hello Sunshine unveiled the launch of Reese’s Book Club (RBC) App which they describe as a "space to celebrate, explore, and connect with each other through a shared love of reading."

The application will be free and through it, the members will be the first to hear about Reese Witherspoon’s book picks. For those who follow her, the actress usually announces a book pick every first Tuesday of the month on social media. The users will also have access to surprise giveaways, merchandise and more.

Members will also be able to join hosted events, discussions and meet-ups to connect with authors and bookworms, as well as purchase book picks from book retailers. Exclusive items will be made available to purchase in the coming months, with all proceeds going to Hello Sunshine's pay-it-forward platform, The Readership.

On the launch, Reese Witherspoon said, "Since we launched Reese’s Book Club, we've shown that our books have the power to spark discussions, make us laugh when we need it most, and bond us over something bigger than ourselves, all while celebrating diverse voices that put women at the center of their stories. Through Reese’s Book Club App, we are able to forge even deeper connections with our community by providing a new platform for our book club members to engage with these stories and each other."

She adds, "We are also thrilled to harness the collective power of this incredible community to keep spreading the joy of reading by paying it forward and committing 100% of all profits generated through activities facilitated in app to The Readership, our platform to amplify diverse voices and promote literacy."

Reese's Book Club has gained a large social following since its 2017 debut with nearly 2 million followers on Instagram.