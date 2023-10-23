Priyanka Chopra stuns in figure-hugging dress at Jonas Brothers' concert: See viral clip

Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to dazzle and make heads turn as she graces the Jonas Brothers' concert to support her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas. Her concert outfits have been the talk of the town ever since the Jonas Brothers embarked on their tour, and she didn't disappoint on this occasion either.

As videos from the concert surfaced on social media, fans were treated to glimpses of Priyanka's stunning attire. The snippets showed the actress donning a strapless bodycon outfit, looking nothing short of spectacular.

A fan page took to Instagram to share videos of PeeCee's arrival at the Jonas Brothers concert. In the now-viral clips, she is seen wearing a light blue figure-hugging ensemble and engaging with excited fans on her way into the concert venue.

Her admirers took no time to shower her with compliments and praise for her outfit on social media platforms. One fan couldn't help but gush, "Wow, Pri in blue [heart eye emojis]." Another fan exclaimed, "She looks beautiful," while a netizen noted, "Her stylist is really doing a great job...Finding the prettiest fits for her."

Now, let's take a closer look at Priyanka's killer concert outfit!

PeeCee's ensemble for the day featured a tube top and skirt set, with the strapless blouse boasting a plunging square neckline and a snug, fitted silhouette. The skirt, on the other hand, boasts a gathered design at the front, a form-fitting cut, and an ankle-length hem.

For accessories, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress opted for a silver shoulder bag, matching pointed pumps, stacked gold bracelets, statement rings, and a choker necklace. Her makeup choices were equally on point with centre-parted open wavy locks, a berry lip shade, striking eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and mascara-enhanced lashes.

Over the weekend, Priyanka was also spotted in New York City, acing her street-style game. She sported a wine-coloured faux leather dress with a plunge-neck button-down shirt attached to an asymmetric skirt featuring a stylish slit. She elevated the look with a long black coat, studded high heels, glasses, hoops, bracelets, and a clutch.

Priyanka Chopra wraps hourglass figure in red-hot leather... after regaining confidence ... - Daily Mail https://t.co/LhTeKM1cJL pic.twitter.com/8JY7hiuYA0 — Bollywood Divas (@bollywooddivas) October 20, 2023

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January last year, marking another beautiful chapter in their life together.

