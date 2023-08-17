Priyanka Chopra no longer an owner of New York eatery Sona

Priyanka Chopra is no longer the owner of New York eatery Sona. Chopra had started the Indian eatery with Maneesh Goyal in 2021. The actor's representative issued a statement to the media and confirmed the news. “Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona,” the statement said. The restaurant will continue to stay open.

The statement added that starting this business will always be a “proud and significant moment ” in Priyanka's career and added, “Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavored to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India.”

Goyal said that even though Priyanka has moved away from the business, “her fingerprints are all over Sona.” He added, “While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead.”

Sona was started in March 2021 while the Covid-19 restrictions were still in place but it soon gathered a huge following on social media. The restaurant entertained several celebrities right from the beginning. Priyanka would often share photos from the restaurant and even hosted a few family gatherings there.



She also launched the Sona Home collection in 2022 which included dinnerware, table linens, bar and decor, and gifts, among other items.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE