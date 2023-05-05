Priyanka Chopra left starving at Met Gala, Nick Jonas ordered pizza

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wasn't impressed by Met Gala 2023 menu, which included chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon crème fraîche, and truffle snow, followed by Ōra King salmon with asparagus, pickled strawberries, radish and vegetable nage.

Candidly speaking about her Met Gala experience at Good Morning America on Thursday, she said, "There was no bread for dinner. I was so hungry after," before adding, "Maybe I have unrealistic expectations, but one roll of bread would be sufficient."

Seeing how PeeCee was left starving by the star-studded event's lacklustre meal, Nick, being the best husband that he is, ordered Pizza for his ladylove by the time they reached the hotel. "My husband ordered pizza by the time we got to the hotel, so we were fine," Priyanka said on the TV show.

"There goes my invite for next year," the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress quipped. "If you don't see me at the Met, you know why."

Meanwhile, Priyanka wasn't the only celebrity at the Met Ball who was unimpressed by the culinary offerings of the fashion's biggest night. Rapper Pusha T shared a video of singer Teyana Taylor enjoying Chick-Fil-A at the Met Gala instead of the in-house menu.

Some Twitter users also shared photos of dinner plates served at the Met Gala, with one calling it an "appetite suppressant". Considering the hefty entry fee for the event, many felt that the choice of food was quite basic.

Another social media user wrote. "Sweet raptor Jesus, this is the menu for the Met Gala tonight. Celebrities are starving themselves to death and paying through the nose for the privilege. What is this crime against food?"

A third added, "The food on the menu at the Met Gala all sounds disgusting?"

Check it out below! Pusha T reacts to Teyana Taylor bringing Chick-fil-A to the Metgala pic.twitter.com/ahAopU3sd7 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) May 2, 2023 sweet raptor jesus, this is the menu for #MetGala tonight. celebrities are starving themsleves to death and paying out the nose for the privilege. What is this crime against food??? pic.twitter.com/q4IxeEm73k — Donna Dickens (Not Parody) (@MildlyAmused) May 2, 2023 The food on the menu at the Met Gala all sounds disgusting? pic.twitter.com/aXbKQlGmsk — jake (@jakeelordi) May 2, 2023 This year's Met theme was dedicated to iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85. He spent decades creating clothes for some of the biggest luxury brands including Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label. He left a lasting impact on the fashion industry with his designs and creations.

