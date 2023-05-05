Amber Heard quits Hollywood; moves to Spain with daughter following defamation trial with Johnny Depp: Report

Not much has been reported about Hollywood actress Amber Heard since she lost her highly-publicised defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp in Virginia last year. And, if reports are anything to be believed, she has moved to Madrid, Spain with her young daughter Oonagh and has bid adieu to the glitz and glamour of showbiz. But, there is no official word from the actress herself, neither has she announced her retirement from acting.

It was Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff who first reported the news and claimed in an article published on Thursday that the Aquaman actress is raising her daughter away from the noise and has quietly relocated to Spain.

"I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh," the journalist claimed.

Boshoff also said that the actress knows how to speak Spanish and is happy in her new home and this she claims she got to know from Heard's friend herself.

"I do not think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project," Heard's friend explained, according to the Daily Mail report.

Depp famously sued Heard for defamation in 2019 after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post and claimed to be a domestic abuse survivor. By the end of the intense six-week trial in June 2022, the jury unanimously decided that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was defamed by his ex-partner, who it believed "acted with actual malice."

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages while Heard won $2 million in her countersuit against the actor.

