Priyanka Chopra Jonas soaks the sun in black-white poolside ensemble in LA

Bollywood-cum-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is once again making a major fashion statement with her poolside outfit. The diva shared a snap on her official Instagram handle on Sunday to flaunt her latest sartorial pick. And, in no time, fans made the picture go viral on social media.

Pairing a black bralette with a pair of matching shorts, PeeCee posed for the lens while soaking in the sun next to the pool. Looking every bit stunning, the actress gave us major fashion goals.

Priyanka's black bikini top featured spaghetti straps, a plunging V neckline, a contrasting white band on the hem, and bareback detail. Her matching cycling shorts feature a white waistband and fitted silhouette. To complete the look, she paired her outfit with a white cover-up replete that had horizontal sheer panels and a breezy silhouette.

To accessorise her ensemble, she picked a baseball cap, black tinted sunglasses, a layered necklace, silver hoop earrings, a sleek silver anklet, a dainty bracelet, and a black and white polka dot scarf. Check out the viral picture below.

Priyanka turned 40 on the 18th of July this year. She celebrated the special day with her daughter Malti Marie, her husband Nick Jonas, her friends, and family members in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

On the movie front, Priyanka has several films in the pipeline currently. She will next be seen in 'It's All Coming Back To Me'. She also has Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' in the making. The film will star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles too.