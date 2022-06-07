Priyanka Chopra bonds with Anne Hathaway and K-pop star Lisa at a luxury event

This is a crossover that no one had expected. Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra attended an event in Paris which also had Hollywood star Anne Hathaway and K-pop band BLACKPINK's Lisa in attendance.



The three are brand ambassadors of luxury brand Bulgari and attend the brand's High Jewelry gala where 'Eden The Garden of Wonders` collection was unveiled in a fashion show format.



Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with other ambassadors Anne Hathaway and Blackpink`s Lisa.



The actor captioned the post and wrote, "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!".



Anne and Lisa wore matching yellow outfits, with Anne wearing Valentino and Lisa wearing Pinkong.



Priyanka, meanwhile, chose a glitzy Rasario ensemble in copper which had a plunging neckline. She teamed it up with a spectacular Bulgari necklace portraying the fine jeweller`s trademark serpent design, embellished with a 25.7-carat pink diamond.She also wore two Bulgari rubellite rings: a pinkgold ring and a Serpenti rubellite ring.



Anne Hathaway and Blackpink`s Lisa, both Bulgari ambassadors, sat front row with Priyanka, who sported their own prominent Bulgari jewellery.



The actress has just begun working with Bulgari, featuring Hathaway, Blackpink`s Lisa, Zendaya, and Chinese actress Shu Qi in the exquisite jeweller's 'Unexpected Wonders' campaign. Bulgari later published photographs of Chopra from the campaign, showing her wearing the Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewellery collection`s Sapphire Flower Fantasy necklace.

