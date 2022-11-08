Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces engagement to Nicolas Bagory

Luxembourg is soon going to witness a royal wedding. On Monday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced that Princess Alexandra is engaged. The Princess is the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.



"Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas Bagory," courtiers said in a statement.

According to reports, Bagory was raised in Brittany, France and studied political science and classics. He works in social and cultural projects.

"The wedding will take place in the spring," the Grand Court continued. "The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection."

🚨#BREAKING The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg has announced the engagement of Princess Alexandra and Mr. Nicolas Bagory! 🥳💍



The wedding will take place in Spring 2023! Biggest congratulations to the happy couple!



She is the daughter of Grand Duke Henri and GD Maria Teresa

A formal portrait of Princess Alexandra and her fiance Nicolas was also released with the statement. In the photograph, the engaged couple can be seen smiling at the camera as the Princess flaunted her intricate engagement ring in the photo.



The Princess is the fourth child of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, the crown couple of Luxembourg. She is sixth in line of succession to the throne. She has three elder brothers and one younger brother.



The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess' third son Prince Louis abdicated the throne in 2006 when he married a commoner. The couple eventually had two sons and then got divorced in 2019.

Princess Alexandra's wedding will be the first wedding in her family in a decade. The couple will be tying the knot in Spring 2023.