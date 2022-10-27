Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' will release in January 2023

It's official now. Prince Harry's tell-all memoir titled'Spare' will hit the stands in January 2023. Published by Penguin Random House, the book will release on January 10, 2023. The memoir is reportedly the first book in the multi-book deal that Harry has signed with the publishing house. It was initially scheduled to release in late 2022 but was pushed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death in September.



Insiders within the book industry have stated that the prince, reportedly, got cold feet about the contents of the memoir 'at various points' during the process of writing the book.



The details of Harry's memoir will only be known in January 2023 but it is expected that the Prince will give his point of view on stepping away from royal duties and moving to the US with his wife Meghan Markle and children. The family moved to California in early 2021.

Harry isn't the first member of the royal family to have written a memoir. His mother, the late Princess Diana, his father, King Charles III, his aunt Sarah Ferguson have all written about living a life in the public eye.

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023.

When Penguin Random House announced the memoir in 2021, the company described it as "an intimate and heartfelt" piece by Harry that would be "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him."

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement at the time. He added that he was intending to give a "firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

"I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," Harry added.



A portion of the sales from the book will be donated to charity, although Harry has not specified which organization would be given the money to. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded the Archewell Foundation shortly after departing from their royal responsibilities in 2021.