Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie feature in 2020 Christmas card

UK`s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie show familial bliss as they feature in the family's Christmas card.

The card, which reads "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year", was shared by the London-based The Mayhew Animal Home, of which the Duchess of Sussex is a Royal Patron. The card was shared on the charity's Instagram account on Thursday.

It features a photo of the Sussexes with Archie outside a miniature house and surrounded by their two dogs. There is also a small Christmas tree with a red bow.

"This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind," the Duchess is quoted as saying in the card.

"From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our UK patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us," she added.

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱

Find out more! 👉 https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM pic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt — Mayhew 🐶🐱 (@themayhew) December 23, 2020 ×

This is the first time that Archie featured in the family's official Christmas card since his first birthday in May last year.

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess`s mother," CNN quoted a family spokesperson as saying.

"The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays," the spokesperson added.

The Sussexes are presently based in Los Angeles after having stepped back as senior royals in March.

For their last public appearance as working members of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan joined the Queen and other senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 earlier this year.

They have since begun their new life of personal independence in the US, pursuing charity projects.

Despite the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the Sussexes delivered meals to residents of Los Angeles through Project Angel Food, which helps feed the chronically ill.