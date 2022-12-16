Prince Harry blames media for wife Meghan Markle's miscarriage in 2020

Also read: 'Harry and Meghan' re-share same story once more, putting the blame on Prince William this time



"I was pregnant. I really wasn't sleeping. The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried,” Meghan said.

Harry added, “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did,” referencing Britain’s Mail on Sunday.

In 2019, the newspaper published a private letter Meghan sent to her father, Thomas Markle. The Duchess of Sussex later won a legal battle against the newspaper’s publisher.



"I watched the whole thing,” Harry continued, “Now, do we absolutely know the miscarriage was created, caused by that? Of course we don’t. But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say, from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."



Depression and suicidal thoughts



The series also saw Meghan speaking about her depression and revealing how she struggled with suicidal thoughts amid all the bad press around her and her father's relationship.



"All of this will stop if I’m not here. And that was the scariest thing about it, it was such clear thinking,” Meghan said at one point.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland too said how it “really broke” her heart when Meghan told her she wanted to take her own life.