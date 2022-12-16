Prince Harry blames media for wife Meghan Markle's miscarriage in 2020
In the latest episodes of 'Harry and Meghan', Prince Harry put the blame squarely on the media for his wife Meghan Markles' miscarriage.
Harry made the comments in the final episodes of the six-part docuseries, which aired on Netflix on Thursday.
Episodes four, five, and six highlighted the couple's wedding, gave a glimpse at their reception, and spoke of Meghan's deteriorating mental health and her 2020 miscarriage, and ultimately their decision to quit as working members of the family.
In the final episode, Meghan opened up about the miscarriage she suffered from in July 2020. She cited key stressors in her life at the time, including moving into their new home in Santa Barbara, California, issues with her father, and unrelenting media coverage.
"I was pregnant. I really wasn't sleeping. The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried,” Meghan said.
Harry added, “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did,” referencing Britain’s Mail on Sunday.
In 2019, the newspaper published a private letter Meghan sent to her father, Thomas Markle. The Duchess of Sussex later won a legal battle against the newspaper’s publisher.
"I watched the whole thing,” Harry continued, “Now, do we absolutely know the miscarriage was created, caused by that? Of course we don’t. But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say, from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."
Depression and suicidal thoughts
The series also saw Meghan speaking about her depression and revealing how she struggled with suicidal thoughts amid all the bad press around her and her father's relationship.
"All of this will stop if I’m not here. And that was the scariest thing about it, it was such clear thinking,” Meghan said at one point.
Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland too said how it “really broke” her heart when Meghan told her she wanted to take her own life.
“To just constantly be picked at by these vultures, just picking away at her spirit, that she would actually think about not wanting to be here … that’s not an easy one for a mom to hear you know. And I can’t protect her. H (Harry) can’t protect her,” Ragland added.
Harry also admitted that he didn’t deal with Meghan’s deteriorating mental health well in the beginning.
“I knew she was struggling; we were both struggling, but I never thought it would get to that stage. The fact it got to that stage I felt angry and ashamed,” Harry recounted, adding, “I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry.”
Meghan stated that she thought she would seek help but wasn't allowed as there were concerns about how it would affect the institution's image.