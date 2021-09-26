Pic: Rihanna's 'umbrella' moment is basically life imitating art

There's probably no person in this world who would say no to helping music queen Rihanna.

So, on Thursday, when our girl needed help crossing a puddle while she was out and about in New York City, her bodyguard jumped in.



Not only did he put an umbrella over her head, he physically lifted her and dropped the singer at her destination. The shutterbugs nearby caught the moment that has gone viral since it surfaced online.

In the picture, both Rihanna and her bodyguard can be seen smiling as they get captured.



Interestingly, the reason behind this photograph resonates so much is because of the fact that in 2008, RiRi won her first Grammy for her monster hit number 'Umbrella'. Isn't this a classic case of life imitating art? Many think so.

The singer and aesthetics entrepreneur recently celebrated the upcoming release of her third lingerie show, which will premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 24. For the star-studded Los Angeles red carpet event, Rihanna wore a custom Bottega Veneta dress featuring a halter neckline and a zip-up hoodie layered over it.

When asked about her upcoming music, Rihanna recently said, "Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different."

