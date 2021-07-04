Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor make their first official outing as a couple

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have made their first official appearance together as a couple.



The couple who are rumoured to be dating looked cute in their first public appearance. The 26-year-old 'Bridgerton' actress and the 27-year-old 'Saturday Night Live' actor were having a great time in the stands at Wimbledon, where they together enjoyed a tennis match.



In the picture, the much in love couple can be seen getting cosy with arms around each other, gently kissing, smiling and laughing. The actress donned an olive green midi dress, while Pete, who wore a green jumper and trousers as well as a Wimbledon cap.

Meanwhile, Phoebe is currently in London while filming the upcoming second season of Bridgerton and the 'SNL' star is there spending time with her. Rumours of Dynevor and Davidson's dating first started back in March, when a source told that the pair were spotted holding hands while in the United Kingdom together. Since then, they have been seen together on several occasions. Later, a source told that the Davidson is "very into Phoebe" and flies back and forth from NYC to the U.K. "any chance he gets."



Davidson has previously dated comedian Carly Aquilino, Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in late 2018 before they split. While Dynevor was linked to recruitment executive Simon Merrill and Sean Teale, she also sparked dating rumours with her 'Bridgerton' costar, Regé-Jean Page, which the actress ultimately denied while speaking to a British magazine in February.